23 magical photos as Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on and Santa Dash defy Storm Bert

Rain, sleet and strong winds threatened to spoil the annual festive event, but crowds turned out in force to enjoy the spectacular event put on by Lancaster BID on Sunday.

The day started with the Cancercare Santa Dash which saw numerous Father Christmases take to the streets to raise money for the Lancaster charity.

This was followed by a stage show which included a packed schedule of local acts followed by tribute act The Ultimate Dua Lipa and Take That tribute act Rule The World to headline the day before the lights were turned on to officially mark the start of Lancaster’s 2024 Christmas season.

Samba drumming band Samba Espirito also performed, and the Northern Heights stilt walkers featured.

The event was a big success despite issues in the lead-up after the main contractor who was due to provide the stage, sound and lighting, contacted Lancaster BID to say he was no longer able to deliver the event.

However, with the help of many local businesses, the BID team pulled together an alternative plan to ensure it could still go ahead as planned.

Rule The World perform at Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Daniel Martino