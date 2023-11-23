News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Final touches being put in place as Lancaster on Ice gets ready to open

Work is well under way ahead of this year's launch of Lancaster on Ice.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The now traditional Dalton Square festival of festive fun opens this weekend, and the finishing touches are being put to the ice rink and big wheel, as well as all the other attractions.

Support has come from firms including Lancaster plumbers Dickinson & Whitaker Ltd, who have been working around the clock to help install the ice rink,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road around Dalton Square has been closed off with diversions in place for the duration of Lancaster on Ice.

Most Popular
Lancaster on Ice opens this weekend.Lancaster on Ice opens this weekend.
Lancaster on Ice opens this weekend.
Read More
The big Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on: all you need to know about this we...

Last year’s extravaganza saw around 100,000 visitors enjoying the ice rink, big wheel, carousel, Christmas market and other festive attractions.

The event runs for six weeks has been a popular part of Lancaster’s Christmas entertainment since it was first launched in 2018 by Hannah and Martin Horner from The Borough.

Tickets are on sale for the ice skating online at www.lancasteronice.co.uk

This weekend Lancaster on Ice will once again be hosting the Samaritans on Sunday at the Tipi Bar.

They'll be available to chat to anyone, or you can also call them in confidence on 116 123.

Related topics:WorkLancasterTickets