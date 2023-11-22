The big Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on: all you need to know about this weekend's event
This Sunday's Christmas lights switch-on in Market Square marks the launch of the festive season in Lancaster with a programme of events and promotions.
The day starts with the CancerCare Santa Dash at 1.30pm and the lights will be switched on at 5.15pm by Santa and friends.
Rock band Toploader will be headlining the stage, performing from 4.50pm just before the lights are switched on.
The stage will be filled all afternoon with a whole variety of local acts including singers, live bands, dance groups, local theatres showcasing their Christmas productions and so much more.
It is set to be a day to remember which will launch the Lancaster festive season in style.
The fun begins at 1.20pm with the CancerCare Santa Dash raising much needed funds to support families affected by cancer.
The day of events is organised by Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID), and it’s hoped it will kick off a busy festive season for local traders.
BID manager Tony Johnson said: “We’re looking forward to seeing Market Square packed out once again for the official launch of Christmas in Lancaster.
"With a packed show this weekend, the launch of Lancaster on Ice and numerous festive events throughout the city, there is no better time to be supporting local businesses.
"Lancaster has so much to offer so we’re reminding everyone to Love Local, Love Lancaster this Christmas.”
This weekend is just the start of a fun-filled festive season in Lancaster city centre.
The Cairngorm Reindeer and Father Christmas will be visiting St Nicolas Arcades for Reindeer Day on Sunday December 3.
You can also explore the city centre searching out the 12 festive reindeer decorated by local primary school children.
They will be hiding in the windows of city centre businesses from November 25 until January 1 – find them all to enter the prize draw to win £100 to spend in St Nicholas Arcades plus a special bonus draw if you find the name of the lucky 13th reindeer.