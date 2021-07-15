Overton history book is now available

Book 1’s (The Changing Faces of Sunderland Point) 119 pages deals with the years of approx. 1841-1940, while Book 2’s (Sunderland Point, The Early Days) 129 pages then cover the years before 1841.

The third book is Overton History from the Newspapers, the 122 pages dealing mainly with the 1800s.

All monies raised go to the refurbishment of the Mission Hall on Sunderland Point.

The third book in a series of books on Overton and Sunderland Point is now available.

Books are £7.50 each for collection at Sunderland Point at nos. 7 and 14 or plus p & p if you need it posted. (local delivery free).