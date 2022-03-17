Tyson’s Antiques in Clark Street is now up for sale after owner, Andrew Tyson decided to retire, just months after his dad, George, who was still working there into his late eighties.

However, Andrew thinks it could take six months before he’s able to close completely as he still has thousands of antiques in stock.

The warehouse is like an Aladdin’s cave packed full of antiques including furniture dating from Georgian times to the Sixties, clocks, carpets, pictures, and tea and dinner services.

Andrew Tyson at Tyson's Antiques which is due to close.

“We’ve sold about 15 vanloads in just the last few weeks,” said Andrew who will be 65 in April.

“A lot of our customers are sad to see us close but my back’s bad now with all the heavy lifting so that’s one of the reasons why I’ve decided to finish.”

Andrew left Euston Road School at 14 to work with his dad who was originally a scrap dealer and drove landaus on Morecambe Promenade.

Like his dad, Andrew developed an interest in antiques from an early age.

It's the end of an era for Tyson's Antiques and Andrew Tyson who runs it.

“When I was a child, I went to jumble sales in church halls and looked for antiques to buy,” said Andrew who has lived within half a mile of Poulton all this life.

Tyson’s focused on exporting from their trade-only warehouse and sent massive containers packed with antiques to people all over the world. Many of those customers would travel to Morecambe from as far as Japan, America and Australia to view their stock too.

When the pandemic hit, and travel was restricted, Andrew sent photographs of his stock to his international customers so trade could continue.

The family’s first shop was in Poulton Road before running the business from two stalls on the old Morecambe market. In 1985, they bought their current premises from Pye Motors.

Andrew Tyson, left, and his dad George pictured about 30 years ago.

Andrew didn’t want his sons to take over the business when he retired because getting time off is rare – he’s not had a holiday for 15 years - so when he does finally close the doors for good, it truly will be the end of an era for one of Morecambe’s oldest family firms.

The former Pye Motors garage which Tyson's Antiques took over in 1985.

A young Andrew Tyson takes the reins, watched by his dad, George.

George Tyson pictured with the horse who pulled the landau along Morecambe Prom in the Fifties.