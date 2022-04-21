It was a case of hats off to children at a Morecambe nursery school who donned Easter bonnets for charity. The youngsters got into the Easter spirit to raise cash for a Manchester hospital. One of the main events of the day, which was held at Park View Playgroup, Regent Park Avenue, Morecambe, was an Easter bonnet competition. Sixteen children, all under five-years-old, took part in the competition judged by Mayor Coun Harry Towers
It was a case of hats off to children at a Morecambe nursery school who donned Easter bonnets for charity. The youngsters got into the Easter spirit to raise cash for a Manchester hospital. One of the main events of the day, which was held at Park View Playgroup, Regent Park Avenue, Morecambe, was an Easter bonnet competition. Sixteen children, all under five-years-old, took part in the competition judged by Mayor Coun Harry Towers

29 picture memories taking you back to 1993 and life on the Fylde coast

This week we are bringing you photographs from 29 years ago, in 1993.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 1:40 pm

If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected] READ MORE: More pictures of Fylde folk in 1992. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The Fylde folk of 1990

1. Fylde folk in 1993

Corn dollies, cooking and creating masks have been just a handful of exciting events at the Children's Easter Festival held in Morecambe and Lancaster. Children from throughout the district have been trying their hands at a multitude of activities

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Fylde folk in 1993

This dodgy duo aim to bring a glimpse of the Chicago underworld to Lancashire with a performance of a musical classic. St Annes gangsters Ben Muir, pictured above left, and Russell Brown, right, hope to put themselves in the firing line of success when they appear in Kiss Me Kate. They are just a couple of a number of dressed-to-kill students who will appear in the Blackpool and Fylde College production of the play

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Fylde folk in 1993

Children at a Kirkham school were 'bouled' over when a special French day was held as part of their European week. Year six pupils from St Michael's Primary School tried their hand at the French national sport, boules, and then tucked into a special south-of-the-Channel lunch. Carr Hill High School has been visiting and helping the children learn a smattering of French

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Fylde folk in 1993

A school near Carnforth has scooped a road safety award, beating off competition from the rest of the county. The magnificent trophy, donated to the county council by the RAC in 1985, was awarded to Warton Archbishop Hutton Primary School by deputy county road safety organiser Mr Ken Ashby. Pupils Carly Boak, six, and Matthew Wetherill, five, received the trophy watched by fellow pupils

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Fylde
Next Page
Page 1 of 7