Plans unveiled to bring vandal-hit derelict Lancaster pub back to its former glory

The Victoria Hotel in Glasson Dock has been shut for several years, and the Grade II listed building has fallen into disrepair.

The pub's owner Graham Cass, who also owns the Bowerham Hotel in Lancaster, has now submitted plans to renovate the pub, which has been supported by the local community.

We reported earlier this year how hundreds of villagers had backed a petition to bring the vandal-hit pub back to its former glory.

In recent years The Victoria Inn has become dilapidated and untidy, being the victim of vandalism and fly tipping

Proposals were submitted to Lancaster City Council by Mr Cass - who also co-owns the Jo and Cass salons - to bring the pub back into use.

Further plans have now been submitted, including a listed building application for repair and refurbishment work and change of use to provide first floor staff accommodation.