Hundreds back petition to bring vandal-hit derelict Lancaster pub back to its former glory

Proposals have been submitted to Lancaster City Council to bring The Victoria Inn pub back to its former glory. The refurbishment plans include replacing the windows, a two storey rear extension and demolition of an existing outbuilding to create a beer garden.

The Grade II listed building is owned by local businessman Mr Graham Cass, but has stood empty for years. Mr Cass hopes planners give the makeover plans the green light so the whole village can enjoy having their pub back.

He said: "The pub has fallen into disrepair as our plans keep getting turned down. Since it's been derelict, there have been 12 break-ins with squatters living in the building, as well as fires on the car park, and illegal dumping of rubbish.

In recent years The Victoria Inn has become dilapidated and untidy, being the victim of vandalism and fly tipping

"The building has had all copper and lead stolen, the roof is failing, and the building has dry rot. If nothing is done soon the building will fall into permanent disrepair.

"Let’s hope the planners back our latest application in order to breathe new life into this old building."

The fresh plans have won the backing of local villagers who have battled for years to save the pub and have now launched a petition to be presented to city councillors.

Sally Maddocks, who launched the petition which has almost 500 supporters, said: "Please support this planning application so that the owners can restore the Victoria Inn back to its rightful place in our village - as the gateway to our historic village and port. It has been in decline for too long.

"There are so many happy memories based in the Victoria. Let’s support this application so that the Victoria can reopen and we can make new memories!"

Similar sentiments were shared by local villager, Toni Riddick, who said: "The Victoria Inn, a once thriving community hub, is now just in a dilapidated, rat-infested state. The once beautiful Grade II listed building is the first thing you see when entering our village. It's an absolute disgrace if this is left to crumble.