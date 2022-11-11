Morecambe’s Winter Gardens celebrates 'most successful year ever' as it's listed as one of most ‘at risk’ theatres in UK
Morecambe’s Winter Gardens is among several buildings and conservation areas across the district to have been named as one of the most ‘at risk’ historic places.
Historic England has published its Heritage at Risk Register for 2022, which gives a snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.
Over the past year, 175 historic buildings and sites have been added to the register because of their deteriorating condition, and 233 sites have been saved and their futures secured.
Many have been rescued thanks to the hard work and dedication of local communities, who have come together to save places.
Charities, owners, local councils, and Historic England have also worked together to see historic places restored, re-used, and brought back to life.
In February the theatre was also listed as one of the country's most 'at risk' theatres in the Theatres at Risk 2022 register.
The Grade 2* listed building was given a rating of eight out of nine, alongside five other theatres.
Only the Brighton Hippodrome had a higher rating of nine.
However, Prof Vanessa Toulmin, chair of Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, says it is important for the theatre to remain on such lists.
It has been on the Heritage at Risk list since 2006 and helps with identifying funding support opportunities.
A new funding bid is currently in the pipeline which will help turn the theatre into an all year round music venue.
"In our 125th anniversary year, we have doubled the number of people coming into the building and doubled our income," Prof Toulmin said.
"People will come to Morecambe if there are things to see.
"Audiences are coming back and we are seeing new promoters as well as local ones. We are making really good progress but it's still a long journey."
£1.4m has recently gone into improving the theatre, and this year has been its most successful yet, with 33,000 visitors from across the country to free events and 8,000 attending ticketed events.
Among those was Hawkfest 2022, and Morecambe poet and actor Matt Panesh, who was instrumental in bringing the event to the theatre, said: "Hawkfest 2022 was a resounding success.
"Fans from all over the country and world, including Brazil, Austria and the USA came to Morecambe to celebrate the band Hawkwind and the cultural scene they helped create and continue to inspire."
"The band have had a long interest in saving and preserving theatres and venues and were only too happy to bring their festival, at my suggestion, to the Morecambe Winter Gardens."
"The recently renovated dressing rooms, and lighting bars, and obviously, it's impossible to overstate the importance of the strengthened ceiling, made the experience a pleasure backstage as well as front."
Where are the Heritage at Risk sites in the Lancaster area?
Winter Gardens, Morecambe
Queen Victoria memorial, Lancaster
St John's Church, Lancaster
St Josephe's Church, Lancaster
Cockersand Abbey
Former church of St Mary at Ellel Grange
St Luke's Church, Winmarleigh
St Michael's Church, Bolton-le-Sands
Carnforth
Burton-in-Kendal
Engione running shed and associated locomotive facilities, Carnforth
Capernwray Hall
St Margaret's Church, Hornby
Castle stede motte and bailey, Hornby
Beetham Hall
Arnside Tower
Hazelslack Tower