Breathtaking Mars planet artwork takes centre stage at Morecambe Winter Gardens

Measuring seven metres in diameter, visitors can immerse themselves in space with this thought-provoking planet as it revolves in the centre of one of Morecambe’s most prominent landmarks.

The artwork captures the planet in forensic detail using NASA imagery of the Martian surface.

At an approximate scale of 1:1m, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical replica represents 10 kilometres of the surface of Mars - with every valley, crater, volcano and mountain laid bare for spectators to explore.

The Mars sculpture is currently on show at the Winter Gardens.

Visitors can see the breathtaking sculpture until November 28.

Tickets to view the exhibition cost £3, just £1 for children under 10, and children under the age of 3 go free.

Visitors can book tickets to view the artwork for one-hour slots via TicketSource, and separate tickets will be available for certain events. You can also pay on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The installation measures seven metres in diameter.