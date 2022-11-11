News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Breathtaking Mars planet artwork takes centre stage at Morecambe Winter Gardens

An out-of-this-world experience is currently on show at Morecambe's Winter Gardens, with Morecambe Town Council welcoming Luke Jerram’s widely celebrated Mars installation.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Measuring seven metres in diameter, visitors can immerse themselves in space with this thought-provoking planet as it revolves in the centre of one of Morecambe’s most prominent landmarks.

The artwork captures the planet in forensic detail using NASA imagery of the Martian surface.

At an approximate scale of 1:1m, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical replica represents 10 kilometres of the surface of Mars - with every valley, crater, volcano and mountain laid bare for spectators to explore.

The Mars sculpture is currently on show at the Winter Gardens.

Most Popular

Read More
Morecambe’s Winter Gardens celebrates 'most successful year ever' as it's listed...

Visitors can see the breathtaking sculpture until November 28.

Tickets to view the exhibition cost £3, just £1 for children under 10, and children under the age of 3 go free.

Visitors can book tickets to view the artwork for one-hour slots via TicketSource, and separate tickets will be available for certain events. You can also pay on the door.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The installation measures seven metres in diameter.
The Mars installation is on show until November 28.
Morecambe Winter GardensMarsMorecambeMorecambe Town CouncilNASA