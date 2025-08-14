Lancaster’s historic Ryelands House goes on market amid concerns over vandalism

Listed by Lancaster property agents Eckersley for rent or for sale, the Grade II listed building has development potential and is available with a price for sale or rental available upon application.

Ryelands House is situated within Ryelands Park, and incorporates many period features.

It is understood to have been built in the early 1800s, with additions in the late 1800s.

The premises have served various historic uses, most recently as a medical facility occupied by the NHS as clinic space and office accommodation.

The property is arranged over ground, first, and second floors, in addition to a basement. It provides a mix of open plan and cellular rooms, including a large hall and entrance way, as well as kitchens and WCs.

The building also includes a residential flat and a tower.

Externally, while there appears to be no formal allocation of parking, there seem to be some parking arrangements available directly outside the premises, as well as potential shared use of nearby parking areas, including those associated with the adjacent nursery and the wider Ryelands Park area.

Built in 1836 for Jonathan Dunn, who was twice mayor of Lancaster, Ryelands House was improved and extended after being bought by James Williamson, later Lord Ashton, who made it his city base.

In recent years, it was used by the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust (UHMBT) which withdrew its clinical services last September as the building no longer met health and safety and infection prevention requirements.

Since it was boarded up by owners Lancaster City Council, Ryelands House has been described as becoming ‘the biggest challenge yet’ to the local authority, who will be meeting to discuss its future on September 16.

As we reported earlier this month, calls have been made for a speedy decision about the future use of the historic building after it faced fresh damage by vandals.

The building has been boarded up for almost a year and is estimated to need around £250,000 spent on urgent and essential repairs within the next two years, with a further £600,000 being required for repairs and routine maintenance within 10 years.

The North Lancashire Community Land Trust published its vision for redevelopment of the building in May.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “As a council we understand the value that Ryelands House could have to the local community and we are committed to the best possible outcome for the building which is definitely to have it open and in use again as soon as we can.

“We are currently working very closely with a local community interest organisation to negotiate the terms for community use of the building. A decision will be taken once this process is concluded.

“We decided to advertise the building for sale/rent while this process takes place to understand what, if any, interest there may be from other organisations or businesses.