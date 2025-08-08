Call for speedy action after ‘unbelievable’ vandalism at historic Lancaster house

Calls have been made for a speedy decision about the future use of an historic Lancaster building which is facing fresh damage by vandals, councillors say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worries about Grade II listed Ryelands House, on Owen Road, were raised at the latest full meeting of Lancaster City Council.

The building is currently empty, having previously been used for some NHS clinics until 2023 until problems such as leaking roofs made it unsuitable for NHS activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old house was originally built in the 1830s for Jonathan Dunn, as former Lancaster mayor, according to Historic England.

Ryelands House in Lancaster. Photo: Google

In the 1870s, the estate was purchased by James Williamson, who later became Lord Ashton in 1895. He paid for various improvements across the estate, including an extension to Ryelands House in 1883.

But concerns about the building’s current state came after a written update from Lancaster City Council leader, Coun Caroline Jackson, at the latest full meeting of all councillors.

Her report included a section on council-owned buildings. She said the council was looking at various assets, particularly the future use of the former Wilko shop in Lancaster city centre and Ryelands House. She hoped for a decision on that soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In questions, Coun Sandra Thornberry, who is also chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “It’s important that things move fast with Ryelands House. It is being systematically vandalised. A sea of slates have been thrown off the roof. It’s unbelievable damage. Boarded-up windows have been removed. It’s worrying.

She said council staff had acted quickly to the latest incidents at the house.

“We want a decision made as soon as possible about future options,” she said.

In reply, Coun Jackson said: “It concerns me a great deal that we still have further delay. It’s linked to the council working with an estate agent and moving from not working with a commercial partner to a community partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sad to hear of more vandalism. I want to see someone in there as soon as possible. I will feedback to you on this.”

Coun Robert Redfern commented: “It took nearly 10 years for something to be done at the Skerton High School site. How many years will it take for Ryelands House to be done?”

Coun Jackson replied: “Weeks or preferably days. I will get back to you on this.”