Morecambe labourer makes miracle recovery after 'seasonal flu' leaves him in coma fighting for his life

A Morecambe man whose symptoms were dismissed as seasonal flu was diagnosed with a blood infection and spent 10 days in a coma fighting for his life.

Devan Hopkins, 24, started feeling unwell in October 2022 and was told by a doctor that he was experiencing winter flu symptoms, A few weeks later, after two further blood tests, he was prescribed migraine tablets – after complaining of severe headaches and exhaustion.

But over the next week labourer Devan started to lose four kilos in weight and his headaches got worse.

When he returned to the doctor, Devan underwent more blood tests and was told he had a heart murmur.

Devan Hopkins, a week after coming off life support.

He was sent straight to Lancaster Royal Infirmary and had an echocardiogram and was told he was suffering from infective endocarditis – an infection caused by bacteria that enter the bloodstream.

Further tests showed Devan had a bicuspid heart valve – where the aortic valve only has two flaps instead of the usual three.

He was transferred to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for surgery to replace his aortic valve, repair his mitral valve and remove an abscess on the aorta.

The operation was due to last six hours but 13 hours later the surgeon told Devan's parents, Tracy and Glen Hopkins, both 54, that the procedure had been "complex".

Devan Hopkins is now recovered.

Devan was in critical condition as they discovered that he had strep, pneumonia and sepsis which wreaked havoc on his body and he was placed in an induced coma over Christmas.

Devan came off life support after 10 days and was given the all-clear – leaving hospital surrounded by his family.

Devan said: "Normally I'm really fit and healthy, and have only occasionally needed to go to the doctor.

Devan Hopkins after leaving hospital.

"I was feeling really under the weather and the usual over-the-counter medicines weren't having any affect.

"I decided I needed to go and just check things out, thinking that maybe I needed a short course of antibiotics or something to clear it up.

"A few weeks later, I went back to the doctor for more blood tests.

"By this point, the infection markers and other blood markers had gone through the roof and it was on this appointment that the doctor heard a loud heart murmur.

Devan Hopkins with mum Tracy and dad Glen.

"We had no idea the nightmare that was ahead."

After multiple trips to the doctor in October 2022, Devan continued to feel under the weather.

After a planned holiday to Prague, with his ex-girlfriend, he had become "gaunt and pale" and was still exhausted.

He said: "My parents really didn't want me to go, they felt I was too ill to travel and we should delay the trip, but I thought the change of scenery might be just what I needed.

"My mum recalls now how worried they were while I was away and how relieved they were when we both returned home safely.

"When they saw me, they were shocked and extremely worried at how gaunt and pale I had become.

Devan Hopkins and his 23-year-old sister Poppy Hopkins.

"Looking back at photos now it's quite shocking to see how thin I had become in such a short space of time.

"As soon as I returned, I went back to the doctor for more blood tests – it was on this appointment that the doctor heard a loud heart murmur."

Devan drove straight to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and he was told that he had strep.

Further tests found that Devan had a bicuspid aortic heart valve and he was transferred to Blackpool Victoria on December 16, 2022, where he had an immediate operation.

He said: "My surgeon hoped to get the infection down before surgery and I was placed on a large dose of antibiotics.

"He reassured me regarding the operation and hoped I would be up and about in a couple of weeks, and fingers crossed should be home for Christmas.

"It was 13 hours before the surgeon returned to the family room to update my parents – unfortunately the operation had been extremely complex.

"Not only had I got strep and pneumonia I also had got sepsis which had wreaked havoc on my heart and lungs.

"The surgeons and theatre team had worked tirelessly to save my life, they had done everything they could to save me but I was now in a critical condition and on life support.

"My family and ex-girlfriend stayed with me, praying and hoping for a miracle."

Devan then spent 10 days on life support with his family not knowing if he would wake up.

He said: "The next few days and weeks went by in a blur they say, waiting and watching, holding my hand, constantly talking to me and telling me to keep fighting.

"My sister, Poppy got all my friends and family to send messages to her and she would play them to me to see if I would respond.

"Occasionally, I would twitch or move a finger, my family knew I was still in there and hanging on.

"Although they say they were deeply traumatised and devastated seeing me hooked up to all the wires and life support, they made their minds up they would try to keep positive at all costs."

Devan was brought off life support on December 27 and spent a further 14 days in the hospital.

He was finally allowed home and reunited with the rest of his friends and family in January and hailed as a "Christmas miracle" by hospital staff.

He said: "When I left the hospital it was quite an emotional moment for my family and me, I know they had always believed that I was going to come around but there was always that worry I might not.

"As a family we are indebted to the amazing team at Blackpool led by Mr David Rose, a cardio thoracic consultant.

"They went above and beyond to save me, even giving up some of their own precious time with family at Christmas to come and look after me.

"They were all so kind and are an example of our NHS at its very best, without their expertise and care I wouldn't be here now."

This festive season, the British Heart Foundation is urging people to donate to the charity to help fund its life saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The charity's ‘a gift that keeps on living' campaign is highlighting stories like Devan's to show how vital the British Heart Foundation's research is – not only for the millions of people affected by these conditions in the UK but also for their loved ones.