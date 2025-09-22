ICON Week 2025: Helping parents stay calm when babies cry

This September, NHS services, local authorities, charities and healthcare organisations across the country come together to support parents and carers during ICON Week 2025 (22–26 September).

The national campaign shares the important message: “Babies cry, you can cope!”

Crying is a normal part of every baby’s development. For many parents, it can feel overwhelming – especially when combined with the pressures of everyday life. ICON Week helps families understand why babies cry, offers practical coping strategies, and highlights the importance of looking after your own mental health.

The ICON message is simple:

The ICON logo

• I – Infant crying is normal and will stop

• C – Comfort methods can sometimes soothe your baby

• O – It’s OK to walk away for a few minutes if your baby is safe and the crying feels too much

• N – Never shake or hurt a baby

This year’s theme is about mental health and staying calm. And that applies to everyone – mums, dads, and carers. For men in particular, talking about stress and finding ways to calm down before handling a crying baby can be a big challenge. ICON encourages both men and women to reach out for support, talk to someone they trust, and take breaks when needed.

Coping tips that can help:

• Create a calm space – turn off screens, lower the lights, and reduce noise. This can help both you and your baby feel more settled.

• Plan ahead with the ICON Crying Plan. In the heat of the moment, being told to “calm down” isn’t always helpful. The Crying Plan helps you think in advance about what works for you – whether that’s stepping outside for a breath of fresh air, calling a friend, or listening to music. Having a plan makes it easier to cope when the crying feels too much.

Dr Suzanne Smith, nurse, health visitor and founder of ICON, said: “Crying can push any parent to the edge, and it affects men just as much as women. ICON Week is about reassuring families that crying is normal, encouraging parents to care for their own mental health, and showing that support is always available.

Taking steps to stay calm – whether that’s using the Crying Plan, reducing stimulation, or reaching out for help – can make all the difference.”

Download the Crying Plan and find more advice at www.iconcope.org/iconweek2025