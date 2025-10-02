Hub unveiled at Lancaster leisure centre in memory of much-loved mum

“We are just so touched by how loved, adored and admired my mum was.

“It’s brought us such a joy of comfort knowing that people loved her the same way we loved her,” said Emma Patterson, as a studio at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre was renamed in memory of her mum who passed away in June after a short illness.

The newly named Sue Taylor Hub is a heartfelt tribute to Sue Taylor, whose dedication and warmth left a lasting mark on both the council and the community alike.

Sue, 57, had worked for 20 years with Lancaster City Council, initially in the finance team before moving on to Salt Ayre, where she was not only a valued colleague but also a beloved fitness instructor, inspiring those in her classes with her energy and kindness.

Sue’s daughter Emma; Sue’s twin sister Fiona, and Claudia Russell, operations manager at Salt Ayre, outside the Sue Taylor Hub.

Sue’s family, including her daughter Emma and twin sister Fiona, came to the official opening of The Sue Taylor Hub, which now also features a plaque in her memory, as colleagues and gym members came together to remember Sue.

“The passing of my mum has been an incredibly difficult time, but the amount of love and support we have received as a family has been moving”, said Emma.

“This tribute for my mum is just beyond anything I think she could have ever imagined, but also beyond anything that we could have ever imagined.

“She loved teaching body balance, it was her passion. She would always be listening to Body Balance music and was so enthusiastic about the new releases, which she still thought about even a few days before her passing.

Sue Taylor.

“She was just a ray of sunshine and loved meeting people. People have reached out to me personally and messaged me saying things such as ‘Your mum remembered my name’, or ‘she remembered small details about me’.

“It was that personal connection that she'd formed with so many participants of her classes and she made a big difference. It makes me so proud to be one of her daughters, knowing just how amazing she was and that memory is still being lived on through so many people and here at Salt Ayre.”

Claudia Russell, operations manager at Salt Ayre, worked with Sue for many years and called The Hub Sue’s ‘spiritual home’, adding that both colleagues and gym members would greatly miss her.

“Sue meant a lot to a lot of people. She was a tremendous colleague to work with and a friend.

Emma Patterson, Sue’s daughter, with Salt Ayre operations manager Claudia Russell in the hub and by the plaque dedicated to Sue.

“She was absolutely engaged and meticulous in her work. But when it came to delivery of classes, she was so energetic. She loved to teach and made everybody in that class feel welcome.

“It didn’t matter whether it was your first time or your 131st time, you were spoken to as an individual person and she welcomed everybody with open arms.

Coun Peter Jackson, Lancaster City Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, said: “Sue was such a well-loved member of the community and so it only seemed right that her legacy continued.

“Renaming the studio which Sue loved to teach in seemed the most fitting way to remember a truly wonderful lady.”