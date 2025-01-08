Homecare provider holds special awards ceremony to recognise the amazing work of its staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A homecare provider with five branches across Cumbria and Lancashire held a special awards ceremony for the first time to recognise and thank members of its staff for all their hard work and passion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westmorland Homecare organised a glittering celebratory event at the Lancaster House Hotel on the outskirts of Lancaster, which was attended by 130 members of its team.

"The awards ceremony was a celebration of the extraordinary individuals who go above and beyond every day to make a difference in the lives of our clients,” said Daniel Stainer, one of the company’s directors, who compered the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The awards were about recognising their dedication, compassion and the profound impact they have on the people they care for."

Bouquets of flowers ready to be presented to overall award winners

It was a landmark moment for our company, as we came together to celebrate the best of the best.”Westmorland Homecare provides care to enable vulnerable and often frail people over the age of 18 to live independently in their own home.

Its services include homecare, such as help with housekeeping and meal preparation, and personal care, which includes support with medication, dressing and bathing and helping them living life to the full.The company has five branches at South Lakeland; Poulton, Fylde and Wyre; Preston; Penrith; and Lancaster and Morecambe.

The formal dress evening event began with welcoming drinks before the awards ceremony began. There were ten different categories. Each branch manager put forward a shortlist of three members of staff for each category and then chose a branch winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company directors and regional team then chose an overall winner for each category. Each overall winner received a certificate, a crystal trophy, a bouquet of flowers and a photograph with Becky Ashmore, Westmorland Homecare’s regional quality and training manager.The top award on the night – the ‘Outstanding contribution to social care/Lifetime achievement award’ – went to Barbara Knowles, a homecare assistant from the South Lakeland branch based at Kendal.

Barbara Knowles, winner of the Outstanding contribution to social care/Lifetime achievement award (left) with Becky Ashmore, regional quality and training manager

Mr Stainer said: “Barbara has worked in the care sector for 40 years, working with Westmorland Homecare since 2017.“Her commitment to supporting others is unmatched. People describe her as reliable, trustworthy and focused on the well-being of those in their care.

“Comments from the team and clients highlight Barbara as a caring, knowledgeable presence, often referred to as the ‘mum figure’ at work.“

In short, she is simply brilliant!”Other overall award winners were: Newcomer of the year – Jasmin Smith (Poulton branch); Company ambassador – Debbie Osborne (Lancaster and Morecambe); Client impact award – Andrew Beadie (Poulton); Client feedback award – Gemma Bragg (Lancaster and Morecambe); Community contribution – Helen Manning (South Lakeland); Coordinator of the year – Paige Jones (Poulton); Outstanding practice – Evelyn Nwagbologu (Preston); Branch of the year – Westmorland Homecare Penrith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stainer added: “"The work we do as a company wouldn't be possible without the commitment of our carers. They are the heart of our organisation, bringing professionalism, empathy and a personal touch to every interaction."Our carers don’t just change lives; they build trust, foster independence and create meaningful connections. Their efforts ripple out, improving not just the lives of our clients but also strengthening their families and communities."After the awards ceremony there was a three-course meal, a DJ and dancing until the early hours.“The event was truly lovely,” said Daniel.

Programmes for the glittering awards ceremony

“Everyone was so engaged by the awards ceremony. There was a lovely atmosphere with a little bit of gentle rivalry between the branches.

“The feedback we had was fantastic and everyone is looking forward to next year’s event as we plan to make this an annual tradition, celebrating the continued excellence and dedication of our team as we strive to set new standards in care.”

He thanked the staff who were not there on the night because they were working and dedicating their time to helping their clients.