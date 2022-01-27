Here’s where Covid cases are rising fastest in Lancaster and Morecambe

There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2 per cent rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26 per cent in a week in Northern Ireland and 20 per cent in the south east of England but down by 21 per cent in Scotland and 15 per cent in the north east.

These are the neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district with the highest case rates and the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Case numbers include positive lateral flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20, and show that just six of the 18 Lancaster district areas recorded an increase in case rate on the previous week.

Halton & Caton had the biggest increase, with a 35.7 per cent rise, while Lancaster Central recorded a 32.9 per cent drop in case rate.

Lancaster East recorded the highest number, at 1340.6 cases per 100,000 people, although this was a drop from the previous week of 11.2 per cent.

Overall, the Lancaster district ranked 221 in England, with a drop of 11.5 per cent in the case rate per 100,000.

Here are all the case rates and rises in case rates for neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district:

Neighbourhood

Rate of cases per 100,000, week to December 23

Rate of cases per 100,000, week to December 30

% change

Local authority rank by change in case rate (1= neighbourhood with fastest rising case rate in local authority)

Rank by highest latest figures (1= highest case rates in local authority)

Lancaster East: 1509.8; 1340.6; -11.2%; 9; 1

Heysham & Overton: 1038.7; 1219.0; 17.4%; 3; 2

Scotforth East & Bowerham: 1026.8; 1110.9; 8.2%; 4; 3

Morecambe Town: 1488.2; 1100.6; -26.0%; 13; 4

Halton & Caton: 724; 982.6; 35.7%; 1; 5

Morecambe South West: 1304.9; 925.0; -29.1%; 17; 6

Marsh, Haverbreaks & Scotforth West: 1063.7; 917.0; -13.8%; 10; 7

Bare: 720; 871.5; 21.0%; 2; 8

Scale Hall & Torrisholme: 1095.4; 869.6; -20.6%; 11; 9

Morecambe West End: 1118.3; 864.1; -22.7%; 12; 10

Carnforth, Silverdale & Warton: 891.3; 861.3; -3.4%; 7; 11

Morecambe Westgate: 1135.8; 817.8; -28.0%; 15; 12

Hest Bank & Bolton-le-Sands: 1077.7; 769.8; -28.6%; 16; 13

Skerton & Vale: 1046.1; 766.3; -26.7%; 14; 14

Kellet & Lune Valley: 598.5; 647.0; 8.1%; 5; 15

University, Galgate & Dolphinholme: 708.7; 629.9; -11.1%; 8; 16

Moorlands & Greaves:610.5; 627.0; 2.7%; 6; 17