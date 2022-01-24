Grants available for Lancaster and Morecambe businesses affected by Omicron

Lancaster Town Hall. Picture by Kelvin Stuttard.

Following the government’s move to Plan B in December, along with the announcement of further support for businesses in the most severely impacted sectors, Lancaster City Council has launched the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OHLG).

It’s for businesses operating from premises with a rateable value in the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors and could be worth up to £6,000.

Businesses that cannot apply for the OHLG may be eligible for up to £2,500 from the Additional Restrictions Grant (Omicron) scheme. It’s open to businesses operating in the following sectors: travel and tour operators, tourism, accommodation including self-catering, leisure including nightclubs and gyms, arts, culture and events, wedding industries, personal services such as health and beauty, kennels and catteries.

Those businesses that are in the supply chains to the hospitality, accommodation, leisure and retail sectors may also be eligible to apply.

Businesses are being urged to act quickly and apply as the closing date for both grants is February 14.

Information on both grant schemes, funding for which has been provided by the Government, can be found at www.lancaster.gov.uk/help-for-businesses.

Councillor Tricia Heath, cabinet member with responsibility for economic recovery, said: “The impact of the Omicron variant was keenly felt by many businesses during what would normally be their busiest time of year.

“I urge any business owner who thinks they may be eligible for one of these grants to check the guidance and apply as soon as possible.”

Successful applicants for each scheme will receive a one-off lump sum payment to help towards financial losses/increased costs due to the effects of the Covid restrictions.

The Winter Grant and Business Protection Grant also remains open for applications up to February 4.

Businesses who have received funding from the Winter Grants and Business Protection schemes may also be eligible for a grant from one of the Omicron schemes.

The council’s business support hub continues to provide wider ongoing support to all local businesses, including access to other sources of finance, help with skills and recruitment, business planning and mentoring, carbon reduction support and much more.