Flu season is just around the corner, with those eligible urged to book an appointment for the flu jab.

The NHS is rolling out its annual flu vaccination programme this autumn.

Those eligible will be able to get their flu jab at the same time as the Covid vaccine.

Autumn has officially started, with winter only around the corner and the change in seasons bringing with it the chance of catching a cold or flu.

Flu season usually peaks in December or January, so to help protect you from infection, the NHS are rolling out their annual flu jab to protect those most at risk from developing a serious illness if they become unwell during the colder months.

For those who are eligible, you will also be able to access the flu jab and Covid vaccine at the same time, offering you double protection this winter.

Speaking about the Covid and flu vaccination programme, Dr Julie Yates, UKHSA Deputy Director for Immunisation Programmes, said: “Many people who are more vulnerable to getting a severe illness from respiratory viruses like flu and COVID-19 are not aware they are at greater risk and eligible for these vaccines. If you are pregnant or have a certain long-term condition you should be offered the vaccines – if unsure, please speak with a trusted nurse or doctor.”

Who is eligible for the flu jab?

The flu jab is recommended for people who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they catch the flu. It is offered on the NHS every year during autumn and winter and will be available on the NHS from October 3.

To be eligible to receive the NHS flu jab you:

are aged 65 or over

have certain long-term health conditions

are pregnant

live in a care home

are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance

live with someone who has a weakened immune system

You will also be able to have your flu jab at the same time as your Covid vaccine.

If you are a frontline health and social care worker you are able to access the flu jab through your employer. If you’re eligible for the flu vaccine you will be able to access it either at a pharmacy, your GP surgery, your maternity service if you are pregnant or your care home if you are a care home resident.

When can you book an appointment?

If you are eligible for a flu jab you will receive information on how to access your vaccine from the NHS. For patients in England, the booking system opened on Monday (September 23), with people able to book appointments on the NHS website, via the NHS app or by calling 119 for free if they can’t get online.

In Northern Ireland, the autumn Covid booster and flu jab will be available to those who are eligible from October 7 with people being contacted by their GP, in Wales, the vaccine will be available through GP surgeries and community pharmacies, whilst in Scotland, those eligible can book their flu jab appointment at NHS Inform.

It’s important to be aware that you need to book your flu jab before December 20, 2024, as this is when the vaccination programme ends.

You can find out more about whether or not you’re eligible for the free flu jab and how to book on NHS.UK.