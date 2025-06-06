First heart screening session set up in memory of young Army medic from Lancaster

The first heart screening session to be held in memory of a Lancaster woman has been launched.

As we reported in 2022, Laura West was just 29 when she suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after a swim. She had no previous symptoms and was a fit and healthy medic serving in the Army at 3 Medical Regiment in Preston.

After her death, it was discovered that Laura had the heart condition Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC) which can be genetic.

Her fiancée Sophie Wilson went on to set up The Laura West Memorial Fund in Laura’s memory and to establish heart screening days for young people in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Bookings for the first session, in partnership with CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), are now available for Saturday July 12 at Barton Road Community Centre, Lancaster.

Anyone aged 14 to 35 can book a free screening online at www.testmyheart.org.uk/private using booking password BRCC2025.

Sophie said: “Laura’s legacy is already making a difference – this event is completely free of charge, thanks to incredible fundraising by our community. The screening takes just 10-15 minutes, but it could save a life.

“One in 12 young people die every week in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions. Together, we are working to raise awareness and prevent these tragedies.”

There will be cake and refreshments on the day, with all proceeds going to Laura’s memorial fund for future heart screenings.

Each screening day costs £7,000 to run. If you would like to support future screenings and read more about Laura’s story, please visit www.c-r-y.org.uk/laura-west

Visit www.testmyheart.org.uk to find other screening dates or locations.