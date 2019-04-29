Demonstration at Eric Morecambe statue will raise awareness of ME sufferers

Morecambe is to play host to a demonstration aimed at highlighting the plight of ME sufferers across the globe.

The Eric Morecambe Statue will be one of 90 worldwide sites demonstrating from May 5-12 as part of the week-long campaign #MillionsMissing.

Spearheaded by #MEAction, the campaign is calling on health officials and governments to end the inequality of funding and research into the debilitating illness.

The demonstration, set to start at 2pm on May 12, will see the lining up of ‘empty’ shoes of ME sufferers from across the UK, footwear that has been unused and made redundant by this debilitating illness.

It is hoped that this year’s protest will be bigger and better than ever to reflect the true scale the illness has had on so many lives locally as well as internationally.

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) is a chronic, debilitating, multi-system disease that affects approximately 250,000 men, women and children of all ethnicities, ages, and genders in the UK. Learn more at www.meaction.net