Annual Santa Dash for Lancaster charity set to put the fun in run this Christmas

CancerCare’s annual Santa Dash will be painting the streets of Lancaster a seasonal splash of red this later this month.

The Santa Dash is one of the charity’s flagship events which each year sees hundreds of people dressed as in their festive finery enjoy a one-mile fun run around the city centre as part of the big Christmas light switch-on festivities.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday November 26 and, for the first time, children taking part can enjoy a visit to see Father Christmas who will be waiting in his grotto with a sack full of medals and presents at the finish line.

Each year the event raises thousands of pounds to help the charity provide free professional therapy for local people affected by cancer and bereavement and the family which raises the most sponsorship money will be invited to flick the switch on Lancaster’s Christmas light display.

For more serious runners looking for a challenge, the Lancaster Race Series will be holding its annual Turkey Trot half marathon, Christmas Cracker 10k and one-and-a-half mile fun run to raise money for CancerCare.

The event starts and finishes at 3-1-5 Health Club in Mannin Way, Lancaster, on Sunday December 17.

CancerCare fundraiser Lisa Lambert said: “The Santa Dash is always one of our favourite events on the calendar because as well as raising thousands of pounds, it is wonderful to see families coming together to have fun and make some magical memories at such a special time of year.

“I am particularly excited this year as we will actually be joined by Santa himself who will be there in his grotto to meet the children after the run and give them an early Christmas gift to say well done and thank you for supporting CancerCare.”

The Santa Dash is sponsored by R Leisure Hire, FGH Security and Lancaster BID.

Chief executive Alison Stainthorpe said: “As well as the family fun run, the longer races are always very popular with runners looking for a more competitive element so I would like to say a huge thank you to Lancaster Race Series for hosting their popular Christmas races in aid of CancerCare.

“It costs us almost £2m a year to provide our services and every penny raised will go to help local people coping with the devastation of a cancer diagnosis or loss of a loved one at what is often a particularly difficult time of year for them.”

The Santa Dash takes place at Market Square, Lancaster, at 1.30pm on Sunday November 26. Entry is £7pp for the run only and £12pp including the Santa’s Grotto visit. Discounted family tickets are available. Go online to book at https://cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/santa-dash-and-grotto-experience