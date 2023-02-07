Strike rally saw ‘biggest action ever’ of teachers in Lancaster & Morecambe

Hundreds of teachers took part in a march and rally in Lancaster last Wednesday as part of the first in a series of planned days of strike action.

Almost a thousand striking teachers across the district took part in the strike by the National Education Union (NEU).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strike formed part of the union's campaign for a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise - but many teachers have also voiced their concerns about under-funding in schools.

The teachers' strike march through Lancaster.

Many of the 60-plus schools across the district closed almost fully, except for cover of the most vulnerable children.

Sam Ud-din, Lancaster and Morecambe NEU district secretary, said the turnout shows the strength of feeling among teachers locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last Wednesday was the biggest action by our members in the district ever - not least because our membership numbers are growing on a daily basis as more and more staff in schools see that 'Enough is Enough'," he said.

"They have had enough of not being able to provide the rich education that our children deserve.

The rally in Market Square. Photo: Tom Morbey

"They have had enough of having to provide food and clothes for the children in their classes, of having to buy pens and glue sticks for their lessons. Of not being able to afford their own rent or mortgage payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 60-odd schools that were partially or fully closed in the district are a testament to the strength of feeling that the repeated reduction in spending power of schools and of school staff in their own pay packets over the last decade can not be allowed to continue.

"The strength of feeling and size of the action was reflected across the country - the other districts in Lancashire met in Preston for their biggest ever NEU rally and plans are already being made for a bigger event in Manchester on February 28 and in London on March 15.

"Coaches are already filling for departures from Dalton Square and several other county pick-up points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The arguments of the government and the Department for Education that proper pay rises for this year are unaffordable are manifestly untrue and unacceptable when at the same time they ignore the billions of additional tax-funding that could be raised from those that have profited in even the last three years from the uncontrolled spending during the pandemic and from increased prices, particularly arising from the pressure on energy resources.

"If we are truly ALL in it together, then not one of the top 1% of earners and not one of the big international companies should be making ANY extra profit, but should ALL be making the same kind of sacrifice as the rest of us. They are not.

"Controlling fuel prices, and excess profits, would do much more to control inflation, rather than blaming us, and trying to keep pay rises low.

"Our actions now really are a last resort but we are still ready for our national leaders to be listened to at the DfE and in the Treasury, and for proper negotiations to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad