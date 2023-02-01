Strong show of support as hundreds of striking teachers march through streets of Lancaster

Almost a thousand striking teachers across the district took part in the strike by the National Education Union (NEU).

The strike formed part of the union's campaign for a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise - but many teachers have also voiced their concerns about under-funding in schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the 60-plus schools across the district closed almost fully, except for cover of the most vulnerable children.

The march around Lancaster taking place as part of the teachers' strike action.

As part of the action, picket lines were held outside around a dozen schools across the Lancaster district, while a march also took place around Lancaster’s one-way system before a rally in Market Square.

Among those taking part were teachers, parents, families and local support groups.

The march took in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary - where staff stood and clapped as they passed - and also Lancaster Community Fire and Ambulance Station, both the subject of strike action themselves in recent weeks.

NEU district secretary Sam Ud-din said the support from the community was clear to see.

Nurses applauded the teachers as they marched past the RLI.

"We have been getting lots of toots of support from cars going past," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is very strong support from the public. We are part of the community and all our neighbours are in exactly the same boat as we are and support us entirely.

"It's hard for people but it's the government making it hard. People are trying their best to make ends meet and it is still not enough."

Why are teachers striking?

Youngsters joined the march around Lancaster taking place as part of the teachers' strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While pay is one part of the dispute, with unions arguing that a 5% pay rise for most state school teachers is really a pay cut because of inflation, there are a range of other concerns.

Recruitment is one issue, with headteachers saying pay means they are struggling to attract staff.

Teachers say fewer staff means more work and responsibilities for those who are left – especially with increasing pastoral demands, and catch-up after Covid lockdowns.

The above pay rise was “unfunded”, which means schools were expected to find the cash for it. With rising energy bills also causing a strain, schools say they have had to cut back on other things as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The march around Lancaster taking place as part of the teachers' strike action.

Governors at Bowerham Primary School in Lancaster said they understood the strikes may provoke frustration, anger and disappointment for many families.

"As a governing body, we want to provide a happy, healthy, well funded workplace for staff, but this is becoming increasingly difficult,” they said in a statement to parents.

"We are being asked to make very difficult decisions around budgets, and we must be honest about the cuts that are likely to be made in the coming months and years due to a lack of sustainable funding from the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What that means in real terms is fewer skilled and supportive adults, school trips, fun activities, and educational opportunities for our children. We also understand that teachers and support staff have endured 12 years of pay erosion due to inflation.

"None of us underestimate the disruption that strikes can cause, but in this case we feel strongly that parents must understand and be fully aware of the challenges facing our school."

The march went past the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.