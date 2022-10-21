Oversubscribed schools: the Lancaster district secondary schools that are the hardest to get into
Hundreds of children missed out on a place at their preferred secondary school in the Lancaster district this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.
How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Lancaster district secondary schools are the hardest to get into.
And here’s our look at the primary schools across the Lancaster district that it’s hardest to get into.