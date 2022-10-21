Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Lancaster district secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

And here’s our look at the primary schools across the Lancaster district that it’s hardest to get into.

1. Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy 415 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 249 of these were offered places. This means 60% who put the school as a first preference got a place.

2. Queen Elizabeth School, Kirkby Lonsdale 313 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 251 of these were offered places. This means 80.2% who put the school as a first preference got a place.

3. Lancaster Royal Grammar School 182 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 155 of these were offered places. This means 85.2% who put the school as a first preference got a place.

4. Carnforth High School 150 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 128 of these were offered places. This means 85.3% who put the school as a first preference got a place.