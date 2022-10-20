Oversubscribed schools: 14 Lancaster district primary schools that are the hardest to get into
Dozens of children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in the Lancaster district this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.
How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Lancaster district primary schools are the hardest to get into.
