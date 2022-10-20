Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Lancaster district primary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. Mossgate Primary School, Heysham 44 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. This means 65.9% who put the school as a first preference got a place.

2. Nether Kellet Community Primary School 21 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 14 of these were offered places. This means 66.7% who put the school as a first preference got a place.

3. Torrisholme Community Primary School 85 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 58 of these were offered places. This means 68.2% who put the school as a first preference got a place.

4. Morecambe and Heysham Grosvenor Park Primary School 57 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 41 of these were offered places. This means 71.9% who put the school as a first preference got a place.