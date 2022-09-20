Morecambe boy, 6, raises £4,500 to buy books for school by walking length of Hadrian's Wall
A six-year-old Morecambe boy raised a massive £4,500 to help out his primary school by undertaking a gruelling summer challenge.
Fraser Manley spent part of his summer holidays walking along the length of Hadrian's Wall from Bowness-on-Solway to Wallsend with his dad Miles and grandad John.
The three generations walked the 93 miles in eight days - a day ahead of schedule.
Fraser's original aim was to raise £1,900 for Westgate Primary School, because Hadrian's Wall is 1,900 years old this year.
But he smashed his target, raising an incredible £4,500.
The school held a special presentation for Fraser on Friday, when he was able to hand over a cheque for the money raised.
As we reported in August, Fraser and his family were joined at various points on the trip by family and friends - including Fraser's Under 8s football team Trimpell and Bare Rangers, who joined in the walk for eight miles.