Morecambe boy, 6, raises £4,500 to buy books for school by walking length of Hadrian's Wall

Fraser Manley spent part of his summer holidays walking along the length of Hadrian's Wall from Bowness-on-Solway to Wallsend with his dad Miles and grandad John.

The three generations walked the 93 miles in eight days - a day ahead of schedule.

Fraser's original aim was to raise £1,900 for Westgate Primary School, because Hadrian's Wall is 1,900 years old this year.

But he smashed his target, raising an incredible £4,500.

The school held a special presentation for Fraser on Friday, when he was able to hand over a cheque for the money raised.