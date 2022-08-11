Morecambe boy, 6, walks length of Hadrian’s Wall to buy books for school

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser Manley is walking along the length of Hadrian's Wall from Bowness-on-Solway to Wallsend with his dad Miles and grandad John.

The three generations set off on the 84-mile trip last Thursday, and are walking at a pace of around 10 to 12 miles a day.

They are currently on target to finish today, Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

Fraser Manley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser is taking part in the fundraiser to help Westgate Primary School buy some new books for its library.

Grandad John, who is a governor at Westgate, first did the walk in 2018, and wanted to do it again with his grandson.

Fraser's original aim was to raise £1,900, because Hadrian's Wall is 1,900 years old this year.

And he has already smashed his target, raising £2,400 so far.

The Manleys are being joined at various points along the way by family and friends, and the school has also been posting updates on its Facebook page.

Fraser's Under 8s football team - Trimpell and Bare Rangers - also joined in the walk for eight miles on Sunday.

On Tuesday evening, Fraser and his dad travelled back home to watch Morecambe FC beat Stoke City in the EFL Cup - getting a shout-out at half-time in the process to raise more awareness of the challenge - before heading back north to continue their walk early on Wednesday morning.