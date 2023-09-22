Metal detecting enthusiast called on to help find Morecambe school’s missing time capsule

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we reported earlier this week, while preparing for Great Wood School's 50 year anniversary, staff found an article from the Visitor newspaper on the silver anniversary celebrations which mentioned a time capsule buried in the school grounds.

Headteacher John Ross has since been on a quest to find the location of the time capsule.

The school appealed to anyone who was at Great Wood School between 1995 and 1997 who might recall where the time capsule was buried.

Matthew Hepworth visiting Great Wood School with his metal detector.

And an email from a former pupil, now living in Florida, was thought to hold the key to the capsule's whereabouts.

The school then contacted metal detecting enthusiast Matthew Hepworth, himself a parent of former pupils, who visited the Morecambe school today, Friday, to search the suggested area.

Matthew has featured in the Visitor and Guardian on several occasions due to his success with finding historic items as well as people’s lost jewellery.

Unfortunately the time capsule has still not been found, although another former pupil has given an alternative location which Matthew will return to look at next week.

If you or someone you know may have an idea where the capsule is located, the school is asking that you email them at [email protected] with either an X marked on a screenshot of an ariel view from Google Earth, or clear written directions.