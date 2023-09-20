Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While preparing for Great Wood School's 50 year anniversary, staff have been reviewing documents and photographs in the school’s archive boxes, where an article from the Visitor on the silver anniversary celebrations was discovered.

It included the line: “A time capsule is being packed with photographs, a copy of the Visitor and a computer disc loaded with information about the school and life in the 1990s to be opened in 2020.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher John Ross has been on a quest to find the location of the time capsule and no one seems to know.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Wood School in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View

And so the school is now calling out to anyone who was at Great Wood School between 1995 and 1997 who might recall where the time capsule was buried.

Former pupils, parents and staff are invited to mark the 50 year anniversary at Great Wood at an open school event on Thursday September 28 between 4pm and 7pm.

The school will have archive materials including photographs available, recorded performances will be being screened around the school and visitors will be able to revisit their past, see the changes made in school and meet up with old friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an opportunity to leave video or written memories to share with current pupils in an assembly the following day.

Celebrations for 50 years of Great Wood couldn’t take place due to the pandemic and this is an opportunity for local families with a connection to the school not to miss.

Mr Ross said: "We’re massively proud of our school and the part we have played in the lives of so many in the area and wanted to provide an opportunity to celebrate over 50 years of care and support for local children.

"We are sure being in the school will bring back fond memories.