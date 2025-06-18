Lancaster University to make staff job cuts due to increased operating costs and declining international student numbers

By Dominic Collis
Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:47 BST
Lancaster University has revealed it needs to make a significant number of job cuts as it seeks to save £30m. in the financial year, partly due to falling student numbers.

In what the university described as “a worrying time for our community”, a spokesperson added that it hoped to make the savings through voluntary redundancies, but that it couldn’t rule out compulsory redundancies as a last resort.

Although Lancaster didn’t confirm the number of job cuts, the Guardian believes there have been 70 so far and this may increase to upwards of 400.

