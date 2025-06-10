Lancaster has retained its top 10 position in the Complete University Guide 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national league table confirms Lancaster is ranked tenth in the UK, and has also retained its spot as the top university in north west England.

Lancaster University scored highly across a range of subject areas with 13 ranked among the top 10 in the country, including linguistics and drama, dance & cinematics both being ranked as second best in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster University subject areas to have been ranked in the top ten in the UK are:

Lancaster University scored highly across a range of subject areas with 13 ranked among the top 10 in the country.

Drama, Dance and Cinematics – ranked number 2

Linguistics – ranked number 2

Italian – ranked number 4

German – ranked number 5

Biomedical Sciences – ranked number 6

Creative Writing – ranked number 6

Social Work – ranked number 6

Art and Design – ranked number 7

Accounting and Finance – ranked number 8

Architecture – ranked number 8

Marketing – ranked number 8

Geography & Environmental Science – ranked number 9

Physics & Astronomy – ranked number 9

Prof Andy Schofield, Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, said: “It is great to see Lancaster retain its national top ten ranking, and highest ranked position in our region, within the latest Complete University Guide League Table.

“Lancaster prides itself on its world class research and outstanding teaching that come together in a vibrant, collegiate environment that helps to enrich our students’ experience.”

Prof Amanda Chetwynd, chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: “Congratulations to Lancaster University for securing the top spot in this year’s North West Complete University Guide rankings and to all Universities in the region for supporting their students to achieve their ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our methodology draws on a range of trusted, independent measures that reflect the factors students care most about, including teaching quality, student satisfaction and graduate outcomes.

“Our regional tables show the strength and quality of higher education throughout the UK. Whether making early choices or preparing for clearing, our university and subject league tables, along with regional insights, are here to help students navigate one of the most important decisions of their lives.”

The main Complete University Guide league table includes 130 institutions and is based on 10 measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects – outcomes, and graduate prospects – on track.

The subject tables are based on six measures (entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, continuation, graduate prospects – outcomes and graduate prospects – on track) and include 155 universities, university colleges and specialist higher education institutions.

To find out more about courses available at Lancaster, visit https://www.thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk/courses/university-search/undergraduate/all/lancaster-university