Lancaster University project keeps young people’s ‘SeaSights’ firmly in focus

From coastal snow in Barrow to stunning sunsets in Morecambe, photographs taken by young people capture the very essence of what is important about bay life to a younger generation.

The novel and creative Lancaster University research project is designed to give young people a voice and visibility in coastal and marine decision-making.

Their impressive work will be seen in two special photographic exhibitions at the British Academy this month.

‘SeaSights: Deprived Seaside Towns and the Blue Economy’ is a British Academy and Leverhulme Trust-funded project, led by Dr Celine Germond-Duret , of the university’s new School of Global Affairs, which investigates how oceans, coastal communities, and young people’s voices are often neglected in decision-making.

A sunset over Heysham by participant SSWS05. Photo courtesy of Seasights.

Through photography, the project empowered young people from England’s north west coast to share their perspectives on local economic developments.

Instead of sitting down with the young people and ‘interviewing’ them traditionally, the research team used Photovoice, a recognised and innovative method for gathering community-based research, which encouraged participants to document their own engagement and experiences.

Research partners, including More Music, Morecambe; The Bay: A Blueprint for Recovery, Morecambe; Morecambe Bay Academy, Morecambe; Blackpool and The Fylde College, Blackpool; Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy, Lancaster; and BarrowFull, Barrow-in-Furness; facilitated recruitment of participants and Photovoice projects.

Some 30 young people, aged between 13 and 19 and living in Blackpool, Morecambe, Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness, took part, and were invited to take pictures with a specific brief – to capture elements of the seaside that mattered to them.

Enjoying the view and sunset from Jenny Brown's Point, Silverdale, by participant SSWS02. Photo courtesy of Seasights.

The research team then met the young people in groups to discuss the pictures they had taken, what they represented, their significance and what should be done (and by whom) to preserve or alter those places.

Discussions revealed the young people valued the seaside, associating it with beauty, leisure, and contact with nature, and said they could not envisage living away from the coast.

However, they also felt they were not at the centre of the decisions which was reflected in the lack of facilities and entertainment available to them, both along the coast and in towns, especially in disadvantaged areas.

They called for regular, sustained contact and talks between local authorities and young people to ensure their views were considered.

A snowy Walney promenade by participant SSWS34. Photo courtesy of Seasights.

The project also highlighted how creative tools could be used by stakeholders to engage with and include young people in their decisions.

Dr Germond-Duret said: “This is very much about the importance of arts in connecting young people to the blue space.

“Any form of arts, photography, painting, sketching are important to invite young people to explore connections with the blue space, and what matters to them.

“Arts could serve as a bridge between young people and other stakeholders, including decision makers.”

The SeaSights project, added Dr Germond-Duret, addressed crucial questions about the sustainability of coastal and marine areas.

The recent focus on the ‘blue economy’ has highlighted the possibility of combining ocean recovery and prosperity.

However, its social dimension is often neglected and, said Dr Germond-Duret, a key question is how to efficiently consider the needs, aspirations and insights of coastal communities, especially their younger members, in decision-making and ensure fair policies.

Global initiatives, like the Sustainable Development Goals, acknowledge young people as a driving force to support coastal and ocean sustainability. SeaSights contributes to this important goal.

The impressive work created as part of the ‘Seasight’ project will go on show at the British Academy when it opens its Grade 1 Listed building as part of the Open House historical building festival in London on Sunday September 21 and will also be seen in October as part of a mini festival celebrating ‘Living With Nature’.