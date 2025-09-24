Lancaster University leads the way in national engagement assessment

Lancaster University has reaffirmed its position as one of the UK’s most effective universities in supporting business innovation, partnering with stakeholders, and driving local growth and regeneration, as announced in the latest Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF), published by Research England.

The KEF is a national assessment that evaluates how universities work with external partners to share research and expertise to benefit the economy and society. Lancaster’s strong performance reflects its wide-ranging partnerships, from supporting small businesses and developing new technologies, to working with schools, the NHS, local authorities and wider communities.

Lancaster retained its place in the highest scoring category of ‘very high engagement’ across key areas:

Working with business

Working with the public and third sector

Local growth and regeneration

Lancaster scored greater than or equal to its ‘cluster’ average across 6 out of the 7 perspectives – showing the university ranks highly amongst its peer group – including Leicester, Essex, Bath, Hull, UEA, Surrey, Brunel, Loughborough, York and Durham.

Interim Vice-Chancellor for Lancaster University, Professor Rebecca Lingwood said: “Lancaster’s KEF results are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our staff, whose collaborative work with partners continues to deliver meaningful impact across sectors and communities.

“Engagement, education and research are at the heart of our University Strategy, and our performance in the KEF reflects the strength of our commitment to making a meaningful difference. When considered alongside our Gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) and our strong performance in the Research Excellence Framework (REF), these results reinforce Lancaster’s consistent position among the top 15 UK universities in major league tables, as well as our 5-star ranking in the QS World Ratings.

“I’m incredibly proud of the role our colleagues play in helping Lancaster contribute to the places we serve, and we look forward to continuing our work with partners to drive innovation and economic prosperity.”

Lancaster University’s KEF success reflects its strategic commitment to engagement - with more than 15,000 business and innovation partnerships and £2 billion in annual economic impact (London Economic Report), Lancaster continues to play a vital role in shaping a better future with collaborations spanning sectors and scales, including spin-out companies, charities, and community organisations.

Quantum Base, a Lancaster spin-out, became the first in the University’s history to float on the London Stock Exchange. Its patented Q-ID technology helps prevent counterfeiting across industries and has attracted £4.8 million in investment.

Lancaster University’s Consultancy Service supported 167 projects in 2024/25 - a 49% increase from the previous year - delivering trusted academic insight to partners across sectors.

Campus in the City 2025 brought more than 800 people together in Lancaster and Morecambe for a two-day celebration of family-friendly research, learning, creativity and community. Highlights included an AI-powered music and movement installation and the ever-popular teddy bear hospital.

Lancaster Environment Centre scientists are working with a group called Lake District Farmers, to help producers move toward net-zero meat production. This is part of a growing portfolio of Knowledge Transfer Partnerships that connect academic expertise with industry needs.

New Lancaster University Business and Innovation web pages launch later this month, offering easier ways for partners to connect, collaborate and access Lancaster’s expertise, facilities and funding support.

Learn more about Knowledge Exchange at Lancaster: www.lancaster.ac.uk/knowledge-exchange

View the full KEF results: https://kef.ac.uk/dashboard