Lancaster University hosts free public lecture on the shifting role of the humanities
Titled ‘The Humanities: Past, Present – and Future?’, the lecture will explore the shifting role of the humanities in universities and society and what role they might play in the future.
Prof Collini will take an historical view of how the categories of ‘Arts’ and ‘Sciences’ have evolved since the nineteenth century.
He will also explore how the humanities might be understood in more grounded and inclusive terms, recognising the enduring importance of deepening human understanding, while reflecting on how these disciplines may evolve within the universities of the future.
The event is free and open to everyone, whether you are curious about the value of subjects such as history, literature, or philosophy, enjoy lively discussion, or just fancy an interesting evening out.
The lecture will be held at the Management School on the University campus. Doors open at 6pm and the talk runs from 6.30pm to 8pm. Find out more and register for tickets at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/92178
Stefan Collini is Professor Emeritus of Intellectual History and English Literature at Cambridge University, and a Fellow of the British Academy. He is the author of, among other books, Public Moralists (1991), Matthew Arnold: a Critical Portrait (1994), English Pasts: Essays in History and Culture (1999), Absent Minds: Intellectuals in Britain (2006), Common Reading: Critics, Historians, Publics (2008), Common Writing: Literary Culture and Public
Debate (2016), and The Nostalgic Imagination: History in English Criticism (2019).
His latest book is Literature and Learning: A History of English Studies in Britain (2025).