Lancaster students forced to find temporary housing at short notice after £31m development opening is delayed

Students expecting to move into a new development were forced to find other accommodation after a delay in its completion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sail Works in Parliament Street was due to open last month, in time for students arriving in the city for the new university year.

The 388-bed student flats scheme suffered a setback in February after fire broke out in its roof during the final stages of construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, student accommodation specialist Nido Living, on behalf of joint venture partners H.I.G and Primus, said the development would open on schedule.

Aftermath of the fire at The Sail Works in February. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The blaze was contained to a small part of the external roof, with no real damage caused, they said.

However, students instead were told last month they would not be able to move into their new home until November.

Nido Living no longer manage the property, and a spokesman for Prestige Student Living, who now act as the managing agent for the property owners, said: “The Sail Works is a new build property that has been subject to some delays for reasons beyond our control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the landlord and developer advised us of the delay in September, we immediately contacted all students due to check in, offering them several options and advising on timescales for the delay.

Aftermath of the fire at The SailWorks in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"Students have been offered to delay their tenancy until the building is ready in early November, take alternative student accommodation close by in Lancaster, which we would organise on their behalf, or to end their tenancies with no penalty fees.

"All residents are entitled to compensation because of these delays, and any additional fees or charges associated with relocating will be paid for by the developer.”