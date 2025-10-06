Lancaster students forced to find temporary housing at short notice after £31m development opening is delayed

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:06 BST
Students expecting to move into a new development were forced to find other accommodation after a delay in its completion.

The Sail Works in Parliament Street was due to open last month, in time for students arriving in the city for the new university year.

Most Popular

The 388-bed student flats scheme suffered a setback in February after fire broke out in its roof during the final stages of construction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time, student accommodation specialist Nido Living, on behalf of joint venture partners H.I.G and Primus, said the development would open on schedule.

Aftermath of the fire at The Sail Works in February. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Aftermath of the fire at The Sail Works in February. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The blaze was contained to a small part of the external roof, with no real damage caused, they said.

However, students instead were told last month they would not be able to move into their new home until November.

Nido Living no longer manage the property, and a spokesman for Prestige Student Living, who now act as the managing agent for the property owners, said: “The Sail Works is a new build property that has been subject to some delays for reasons beyond our control.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When the landlord and developer advised us of the delay in September, we immediately contacted all students due to check in, offering them several options and advising on timescales for the delay.

Aftermath of the fire at The SailWorks in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttardplaceholder image
Aftermath of the fire at The SailWorks in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"Students have been offered to delay their tenancy until the building is ready in early November, take alternative student accommodation close by in Lancaster, which we would organise on their behalf, or to end their tenancies with no penalty fees.

"All residents are entitled to compensation because of these delays, and any additional fees or charges associated with relocating will be paid for by the developer.”

Related topics:LancasterStudents
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice