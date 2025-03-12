Major Lancaster student flats development now finished - weeks after fire broke out in roof

Student accommodation specialist Nido Living, on behalf of joint venture partners H.I.G and Primus, have launched ‘The Sail Works’, which will be opening in Parliament Street in September and is now taking bookings.

Fire broke out in the building last month, caused by hot building works, but fortunately was contained to a small part of the external roof, with no real damage caused.

Nido has more than 17 years’ experience designing, delivering and managing student accommodation in the UK and was involved with pioneering the first new high quality purpose-built student accommodation scheme of its kind in 2007.

The vision for the scheme was conceptualised by award-winning Tim Groom Architects and developed by CODU in partnership with Primus, whose team has more than 10 years’ experience delivering high quality student accommodation across the UK.

The name of the scheme is a nod to the site’s heritage, which was previously used to make sails, supporting the nearby riverside shipyards.

This history has inspired striking design features in the building. Additionally, the scheme pays homage to the historic Ladies Walk, which once intersected the site as a promenade for recreation, now seamlessly integrated into the development’s design.

The accommodation offers premium student living focused on customer experience and wellbeing, with outdoor and indoor social living areas and plenty of sustainability attributes.

Key features were included to reduce heat loss, cold and hot water consumption, to maximise daylight and support the use of renewable technology.

As such The Sail Works is a highly insulated building with renewable technologies including roof PV panels and air source heat pumps.

Spaces are designed for students to both socialise and study in, with co-working spaces, a fully-equipped gym with Primal Strength machines, a dedicated yoga and dance studio, study and meeting rooms, a cinema room, games room, laundry room and private gardens, all designed with wellbeing in mind.

Floor to ceiling windows, plentiful natural light, open spaces and neutral colours have been designed into the fabric of the building. There will also be 24/7 security and the residence will be managed by an in-house team which includes dedicated housekeeping and maintenance resource, whilst facilities can be entered and services booked via the Nido app.

All rooms have been designed with student life in mind, from the acoustic flooring to the installation of super-fast wifi. Each studio room comes complete with a 43” SMART Ultra HD 4K TV, a fully equipped kitchenette with storage space, induction hob, fridge freezer, microwave, and an ensuite bathroom.

With its high quality specification and proximity to the city centre and all major universities and higher education institutions, The Sail Works is one of the most anticipated new schemes in the area.

Darren Gardner, chief operating officer of Nido Living said: “The UK student accommodation market continues to be undersupplied, with an acute lack of the type of professionally managed and design-oriented homes that residents demand.

"Lancaster is a hugely popular student location with both the University of Cumbria and Lancaster University on the doorstep and other higher education institutions nearby. The Sail Works is located just five minutes from the city centre with excellent transport links to all of these.

"Lancaster’s universities also feature a high number of ‘blue light courses’ which are set to receive extra government funding over the coming years to help medical students stay in the area and rebalance the high deficit of patients to doctors. The Sail Works are well-positioned to take advantage of current and future demand.

"The scheme will set a new standard for student accommodation in the area with its wellbeing focus, high quality design, amenities and services and we are excited to welcome our first cohort of students to bring the community alive.”

Duncan Melville, director at Primus Property Group, said: “Nido is an award-winning European PBSA operator who has raised the bar in student accommodation management and experience, and we’re excited to leverage their track record and brand for our assets in Lancaster and Leeds.

"Early engagement with Nido in the development of the schemes has helped us integrate both technology and sustainable design in a way that delivers a positive impact for the students who will be living in our buildings.

"A key part of our asset management plan is to have fun, inclusive, and community-oriented spaces with a friendly and trusted team on the ground 24/7 for our student community, and we are delighted Nido represents all of this at The Sail Works.”

