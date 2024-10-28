Lancashire school place application deadline looms amid warning over 'reduced chance' for late forms
The closing date for applications for pupils moving to senior school in September 2025 is this Thursday (31st October).
Lancashire County Council says all applications received in advance of that deadline are given “equal priority” – but warns that a late submission may “reduce your chance” of securing a place at the school you would prefer your child to attend.
Primary school applications for children entering reception next year remain open until 15th January. The dates are the same in the Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen council areas.
The admissions criteria against which all applications will be judged will vary depending on the type of establishment being applied for – whether it is a community school, faith school or academy.
However, families are being reminded that no child is offered a place “automatically” – even if they have a brother or sister at the school in question.
Where there are more applications for a school than there are places available, the published admissions policy will be used to determine which children are offered one.
County Hall says it will “liaise and exchange information with all other admission authorities, including neighbouring local authorities”, before finalising the offers to be made. For secondary school applications, that information will be issued to parents and carers on 3rd March, 2025.
County Cllr Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “Applying online is quick and easy and the whole process should only take a few minutes.
“Parents and carers should also plan how their child will get to school as part of the admissions process and check whether they qualify for travel assistance.
“If you need any support in making your application, our admissions team will be happy to help.”
To apply, for a school place in the Lancashire County Council area, click here. For more information, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools.
Some children may be able to get free transport to school, depending on how far they would otherwise have to walk. There is also help available for families on low incomes.
For more support with the application process, families in the county council area should contact the education office for their part of Lanashire (phonelines are open weekdays from 9am until 5pm):
Preston, South Ribble, Chorley and West Lancashire
Tel: (01772) 532 109; email: [email protected]
Lancaster, Morecambe, Wyre and Fylde
Tel: (01524) 581 148; email: [email protected]
Hyndburn, Ribble Valley, Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale
Tel: (01254) 220747; email: [email protected]
Blackpool
Tel: (01253) 476637; email: [email protected]
