The summer exam season is finally here ✍

The 2024/25 school year’s summer exam season begins the week of May 5

Pupils usually take around 9 different subjects at GCSE level

But all of them are legally required to sit three core subjects

Exam content and candidates’ exact timetables can also vary depending on their exam board

This year’s GCSE candidates will sit their first exams this week - but no matter which electives they take, their timetables will have a few key dates in common.

The 2024/25 summer exam season will run until June 25. They will then face a long, nearly two-month wait until they find out their results, with results day falling on Thursday, August 21 this year.

Secondary school pupils usually sit about 9 GCSEs in different subjects, and with key exams often broken up into smaller chunks, they will have a lot on their plate in the coming weeks. What exactly their exams and timetables might look like can also vary depending on the exam board their school uses - although they generally stick to similar schedules.

But regardless of which exam board they are with, pupils have a set of core subjects that they are required by law to study; mathematics, English language (and usually English Literature in most schools too); and at least one science subject. This means that there are some exams many candidates will have in common, no matter whether they’re studying it at foundation or higher level.

In the spirit of preparedness, we’ve taken a look at when exams for each of these required papers are scheduled. We’ve then listed by subject, exam board, date, and exact paper.

Here is when the young learner in your life will be sitting their core GCSEs in 2025:

Core GCSE exam subjects will be spaced out over the next two months | (Image: National World/Getty/Adobe Stock)

English Language

AQA

Friday, May 23: English Language Paper 1 (morning)

English Language Paper 1 (morning) Friday, June 6: English Language Paper 2 (morning)

Edexcel

Friday, May 23: English Language Paper 1; English Language 2.0 Paper 1 (morning)

English Language Paper 1; English Language 2.0 Paper 1 (morning) Friday, June 6: English Language Paper 2; English Language 2.0 Paper 2 (morning)

Eduqas

Friday, May 23: English Language Paper 1 (morning)

English Language Paper 1 (morning) Friday, June 6: English Language Paper 2 (morning)

OCR

Friday, May 23: English Language Paper 1 (morning)

English Language Paper 1 (morning) Friday, June 6: English Language Paper 2 (morning)

English Literature

AQA

Monday, May 12: English Literature Paper 1 (morning)

English Literature Paper 1 (morning) Tuesday, May 20: English Literature Paper 2 (morning)

Edexcel

Monday, May 12: English Literature Paper 1 (morning)

English Literature Paper 1 (morning) Tuesday, May 20: English Literature Paper 2 (morning)

Eduqas

Monday, May 12: English Literature Paper 1 (morning)

English Literature Paper 1 (morning) Tuesday, May 20: English Literature Paper 2 (morning)

OCR

Monday, May 12: English Literature Paper 1 (morning)

English Literature Paper 1 (morning) Tuesday, May 20: English Literature Paper 2 (morning)

Mathematics

AQA

Thursday, May 15: Mathematics Paper 1 (non-calculator, both tiers) (morning)

Mathematics Paper 1 (non-calculator, both tiers) (morning) Wednesday, June 4: Mathematics Paper 2 (calculator, both tiers) (morning)

Mathematics Paper 2 (calculator, both tiers) (morning) Wednesday, June 11: Mathematics Paper 3 (calculator, both tiers) (morning)

Edexcel

Thursday, May 15: Mathematics Paper 1 (non-calculator, both tiers) (morning)

Mathematics Paper 1 (non-calculator, both tiers) (morning) Wednesday, June 4: Mathematics Paper 2 (calculator, both tiers) (morning)

Mathematics Paper 2 (calculator, both tiers) (morning) Wednesday, June 11: Mathematics Paper 3 (calculator, both tiers) (morning)

Eduqas

Thursday, May 15: Mathematics Paper 1 (both tiers) (morning)

Mathematics Paper 1 (both tiers) (morning) Wednesday, June 4: Mathematics Paper 2 (both tiers) (morning)

OCR

Thursday, May 15: Mathematics Paper 1 (calculator, both tiers) (morning)

Mathematics Paper 1 (calculator, both tiers) (morning) Wednesday, June 4: Mathematics Paper 2 (non-calculator, both tiers) (morning)

Mathematics Paper 2 (non-calculator, both tiers) (morning) Wednesday, June 11: Mathematics Paper 3 (calculator, both tiers) (morning)

Science & Combined Science

AQA

Tuesday, May 13: Biology Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science: Trilogy - Biology Paper 1; Combined Science: Synergy Paper 1 (afternoon)

Biology Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science: Trilogy - Biology Paper 1; Combined Science: Synergy Paper 1 (afternoon) Monday, May 19: Chemistry Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science: Trilogy - Chemistry Paper 1 (morning)

Chemistry Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science: Trilogy - Chemistry Paper 1 (morning) Thursday, May 22: Physics Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science: Trilogy - Physics Paper 1; Combined Science: Synergy Paper 2 (morning)

Physics Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science: Trilogy - Physics Paper 1; Combined Science: Synergy Paper 2 (morning) Monday, June 9: Biology Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science: Trilogy - Biology Paper 2; Combined Science: Synergy - Paper 3 (morning)

Biology Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science: Trilogy - Biology Paper 2; Combined Science: Synergy - Paper 3 (morning) Friday, June 13: Chemistry Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science: Synergy - Paper 4; Combined Science: Trilogy - Chemistry Paper 2 (morning)

Chemistry Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science: Synergy - Paper 4; Combined Science: Trilogy - Chemistry Paper 2 (morning) Monday, June 16: Physics Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science: Trilogy - Physics Paper 2 (morning)

Edexcel

Tuesday, May 13: Biology Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 1 - Biology 1 (both tiers) (afternoon)

Biology Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 1 - Biology 1 (both tiers) (afternoon) Monday, May 19: Chemistry Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 2 - Chemistry 1 (both tiers) (morning)

Chemistry Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 2 - Chemistry 1 (both tiers) (morning) Thursday, May 22: Physics Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 3 - Physics 1 (both tiers) (morning)

Physics Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 3 - Physics 1 (both tiers) (morning) Monday, June 9: Biology Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 4 - Biology 2 (both tiers) (morning)

Biology Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 4 - Biology 2 (both tiers) (morning) Friday, June 13: Chemistry Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 5 - Chemistry 2 (both tiers) (morning)

Chemistry Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 5 - Chemistry 2 (both tiers) (morning) Monday, June 16: Physics Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science Paper 6 - Physics 2 (both tiers) (morning)

Eduqas

Although WJEC offers a full range of science GCSE subjects in Wales under the WJEC, Eduqas - the brand it operates under in England - only appears to offer most of them at A and AS Level, according to its list of qualifications.

OCR

Tuesday, May 13: Biology A - Paper 1 (both tiers); Biology B - Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science A - Biology Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science B - Biology (both tiers) (afternoon)

Biology A - Paper 1 (both tiers); Biology B - Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science A - Biology Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science B - Biology (both tiers) (afternoon) Monday, May 19: Chemistry A - Paper 1 (both tiers); Chemistry B - Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science A - Chemistry Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science B - Chemistry (both tiers) (morning)

Chemistry A - Paper 1 (both tiers); Chemistry B - Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science A - Chemistry Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science B - Chemistry (both tiers) (morning) Thursday, May 22: Physics A - Paper 1 (both tiers); Physics B - Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science A - Physics Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science B - Physics (both tiers) (morning)

Physics A - Paper 1 (both tiers); Physics B - Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science A - Physics Paper 1 (both tiers); Combined Science B - Physics (both tiers) (morning) Monday, June 9: Biology A - Paper 2 (both tiers); Biology B - Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science A - Biology Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science B - Combined Science paper (both tiers) (morning)

Biology A - Paper 2 (both tiers); Biology B - Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science A - Biology Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science B - Combined Science paper (both tiers) (morning) Friday, June 13: Chemistry A - Paper 2 & 4 (one for each tier); Chemistry B - Paper 2 & 4 (one for each tier) (morning)

Chemistry A - Paper 2 & 4 (one for each tier); Chemistry B - Paper 2 & 4 (one for each tier) (morning) Monday, June 16: Physics A - Paper 2 (both tiers); Physics B - Paper 2 (both tiers); Combined Science A - Physics Paper 2 (both tiers) (morning)

How to find the full exam schedule for each exam board

If your child’s exam board is AQA, you can find their exam timetable online here. If their school is with OCR, their timetable can be found here.

Alternatively, Pearson Edexcel’s GCSE timetable can be found here, while the timetable for WJEC Eduqas is here.

