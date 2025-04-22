Council agrees to ‘assess need’ for lollipop wardens outside Morecambe schools
We reported earlier this month how county, city and town councillor Margaret Pattison has been lobbying Lancashire County Council’s Highways department for new wardens to be hired.
She says wardens are needed outside Total Tots, Sandylands Nursery and Reception in Balmoral Road, Morecambe, and also in Regent Road for West End Primary School, due to the high volume of traffic along both roads.
Coun Pattison has now received an update from Highways, who have agreed to assess the roads to see if they meet the criteria for wardens.
"I have asked to be with an officer when they assess the roads,” Coun Pattison said.
"A few weeks ago I made an assessment on Balmoral Road, Heysham – from 8.20am to 8.30am 81 cars passed and from 8.30am to 8.55am 345 cars passed Sandylands School reception.
“We do desperately need a lollipop warden on Balmoral Road and Regent Road too.”
