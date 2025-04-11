Councillor in bid to get more lollipop wardens outside Morecambe schools

Could you be a lollipop warden?

A Morecambe councillor is urging people to consider becoming lollipop wardens to help children cross the road safely to school.

County, city and town councillor Margaret Pattison said she has lobbied Lancashire County Council’s Highways department for new crossing wardens to be put in place – outside Total Tots, Sandylands Nursery and Reception in Balmoral Road, Morecambe, and also in Regent Road for West End Primary School, due to the high volume of traffic along both roads.

“The update from Highways they are still looking for lollipop wardens as not easy to replace,” Coun Pattison said.

"If any of you have an interest in becoming a lollipop warden please contact Lancashire County Council.”