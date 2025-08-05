Talented plumbing and heating engineer from Blackburn reaches semi-finals in national competition

Shabaz Iqbal from Blackburn is through to the semi-final stage of the search for the UK and Ireland’s top tradesperson

Shabaz will now battle it out against over 40 other semi-finalists

Overall winner will take home £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training

Shabaz Iqbal, a plumbing and heating engineer from Blackburn, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Shabaz, 41, who runs Empire Gas & Plumbing Ltd, has worked as a plumbing and heating engineer for 4 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Shabaz apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

Shabaz Iqbal

Shabaz loves working in a trade that makes a real, visible difference in people’s lives every single day whether it's restoring heating to a freezing home, installing a safe and efficient boiler, or simply offering honest advice that puts the customer first.

He is also dedicated to helping others break into the trade, having launched a pilot scheme to bring newly qualified heating engineers or total beginners on-site to give them real world experience.

The semi-final stage will see Shabaz compete against over 40 other tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Shabaz says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about the plumbing and heating industry and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025, visit: screwfix.com/stt or screwfix.ie/stt.