Run your bucket-list challenge while raising funds for a local charity

Local charity CancerCare are delighted to team up with leading local fitness centre 3-1-5 Health Club to offer participants entry into the UK’s top challenge events.

CancerCare have made it simple for all their runners, cyclists and swimmers to sign-up to over 800 different challenges across the UK and internationally, using the innovative event platform, Run for Charity. All you need to do is choose the event for you, register your interest and then you can create your personal JustGiving page to start raising vital funds for CancerCare. The local charity provides support to people in North Lancashire and South Cumbria who have been affected by cancer, life-shortening illnesses, or those bereaved by cancer, life-shortening illness, sudden and unexpected death.

3-1-5 Health Club, based in Lancaster, are hoping the partnership will provide their members with motivation and purpose through participation in premier events.

“3-1-5 Health Club is thrilled to partner with local charity CancerCare to offer our members entry into the UK’s leading sporting events,” said 3-1-5 Owner and Director Sean Thornton.

Runners, cyclists and swimmers can sign up to over 800 different challenge events

“This partnership supports CancerCare's mission, and it also highlights the importance of exercise when recovering and healing from cancer and other diseases, and when dealing with the challenging emotions that come with grief.

“At 3-1-5, we are committed to positively changing lives by promoting an active lifestyle. Together with CancerCare, we aim to improve the quality of life for our members and their families. We look forward to hearing inspiring stories from our members who participate in these fantastic opportunities, knowing that their efforts are positively impacting those in their local community who are being affected by cancer, illness or bereavement.”

CancerCare’s Deputy Head of Fundraising Kat Michaels added: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working alongside 3-1-5 and we’re so grateful for their support. We similarly hope to encourage people to take up exercise for their own mental and physical well-being, and we look forward to cheering on those participants who decide to support CancerCare by taking part in these exciting events."

It's participation in events such as these that helps CancerCare continue to be there for those in their local community who need it the most as over 90% of their funding comes from donations, fundraising efforts and gifts in wills. Every single sign up really does make the biggest difference.