National Fitness Day: Lancaster Stingrays dive in at 3-1-5

As the UK celebrates National Fitness Day on Wednesday 24th September, Lancaster’s own Stingrays Swimming Club are making waves at 3-1-5 Health Club with a special community event designed to get more people active, inspired, and in the water.

The Stingrays are more than just a swim club—they’re a family. Based at 3-1-5, they give children and young people the chance to grow in confidence, build resilience, and enjoy the lifelong benefits of swimming. With qualified coaches, a welcoming environment, and a focus on fun as well as performance, the Stingrays play a vital role in Lancaster’s sporting community.

Celebrating National Fitness Day in Style

On National Fitness Day, the Stingrays are joining forces with 3-1-5 to highlight the power of swimming for health and wellbeing. Swimming is not only a full-body workout, it’s also low-impact, making it perfect for all ages and abilities. From young children learning to float to competitive teens chasing personal bests, the water truly is for everyone.

The Stingrays event will include:

Taster swim sessions for children and families

for children and families Meet the coaches and learn more about training opportunities

and learn more about training opportunities Club information and sign-ups for new members

for new members A chance to watch Stingrays in action and see the energy of competitive swimming up close

Inspiring the Next Generation

National Fitness Day is all about creating positive change through movement, and the Stingrays embody that mission. By encouraging more young people to swim, stay active, and join a supportive team, they’re helping to shape healthier futures for Lancaster.

To find out more about Stingrays, visit www.3-1-5.co.uk or call 01524 237315.

This National Fitness Day, dive in—with Stingrays, community, and the joy of swimming.