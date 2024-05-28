Mill Race finale goes with the flow
The Mill Race: Flow of Change programme was launched in 2021 with an event in the car park next to the city’s historic Grand Theatre and three years later, the theatre has hosted its finale celebration.
The programme, overseen by Lancaster Arts, has coincided with redevelopment work in the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) led by Lancaster City Council and primarily funded by Historic England.
Since its launch, Flow of Change has animated an area badly affected in 2015 by Storm Desmond and the flooding of the mill race which runs underneath much of the north-east of the city centre around North Road, Lower Church Street and St Leonardsgate.
“We have this extraordinary underground river that runs through the city and has been so important in the development of Lancaster yet it is invisible,” said Lancaster Arts director, Jocelyn Cunningham.
The aim of the cultural activity was to make the ‘invisible’ mill race visible by raising its profile through more than 40 events including choral and dance performances, films, exhibitions, talks, storytelling and guided walks.
For the first time, the Light Up Lancaster festival used the mill race area as a location for installations which included Butterfly Dream and On The Curled Clouds in St John’s Church which re-opened its doors after being badly damaged in Storm Desmond.
More than 14,500 engaged with the cultural programme including pupils from Dallas Road School and staff from Standfast & Barracks whose building in Caton Road suffered from the 2015 floods.
Many of those involved joined the Celebrating the Mill Race event at the Grand Theatre whose exterior has seen a major refurbishment as part of the HSHAZ programme which will be completed in July when work to widen the pavement outside takes place.
New murals depicting the past, present and future of the area, are the final part of the cultural programme and can be seen above 137a St Leonardsgate and on the former dance studio in St Leonard’s Place at the back of the Grand.
“One of the most wonderful things about working with Jocelyn and the team at Lancaster Arts has been the shared ambition and joy in seeing people become more passionate about this part of their city,” said Lancaster City Council’s regeneration officer, Kate Smith.
A booklet about the cultural programme entitled A ‘live’ place: Experiencing the Mill Race through Arts and Culture, is now available at Lancaster City and Maritime Museums and a film is available online: Mill Race: Flow of Change draws to a close | Lancaster Arts For information on the entire project, visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/millrace