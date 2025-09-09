The show home at a new housing development in Lancaster opens this weekend.

The Breacla development, in Scotforth Road, will feature 70 homes in a choice of 10 designs once completed.

Housebuilder Northstone announced in July that it had finalised a landmark £6.2m to deliver 31 of them as high quality affordable homes.

Street scene at Northstone's Breacla development.

The show home will open for the first time on Saturday September 13 from 11am to 4pm.

“This is a much-anticipated launch in Lancaster as we have already had so many positive enquiries since we first moved onto the land,” said Anita Jolley, sales and marketing director.

Potential purchasers are invited to visit the site to meet the team and witness first-hand how the housebuilder brings new homes to life.

Spanning 1,620 square feet, the Sixteen20 show home offers a spacious and stylish four-bedroom, two-bathroom layout that epitomises modern open-plan living. With its symmetrical frontage and high ceilings, the home displays contemporary design with Scandinavian influence.

The Sixteen20 also benefits from plenty of natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling, triple-glazed windows and coupled with the higher ceilings, gives a real sense of space in each room.

The home includes a host of premium fixtures and finishes including fully fitted Roundel kitchen with Haier induction hob oven with built-in air fryer, Hoover dishwasher and Hoover energy-efficient fridge/freezer, and externally, EV charging points installed as standard.

Anita added: “I am delighted we are now finally open so everyone can explore a Northstone home first-hand and experience what modern, eco-friendly family living looks like in real life.

"It’s only when you walk through the doors of our homes that you understand and appreciate the meticulous design standards, build quality and community-driven vision Northstone is bringing to the Breacla development.”

Interested buyers can now visit the Huddle and show home which is open every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

For more information on Northstone, please visit www.northstone.co.uk