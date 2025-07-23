Landmark £6.2m deal will deliver affordable homes in Lancaster

Northstone has finalised a landmark £6.2m deal with Great Places Housing Group to deliver 31 high quality affordable homes at its new Breacla development in Lancaster.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement supports a significant boost in affordable housing provision in the region, with 21 of the homes to be delivered under Section 106 where 10 have been allocated to affordable rent and 11 for shared ownership.

An additional 10 homes are also available for shared ownership as part of the deal which exceeds planning requirements and reinforces Northstone’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This positive move also underlines Northstone’s collaborative approach and long-term vision for sustainable neighbourhoods.

Northstone's Breacla development in Lancaster.

Breacla, in Scotforth Road, is a 70-home development. Northstone will retain 39 homes for open market sale, with the remaining 31 homes now allocated to Great Places including a mix of one-bedroom maisonettes, two-bedroom bungalows and houses for affordable rent and a mix of two-bedroom bungalows and houses, three and four-bedroom houses for shared ownership.

The first handovers to Great Places are scheduled for this summer, with all homes due for completion by spring 2026.

Jarod Kelly, land & partnerships manager at Northstone, said: “At Northstone, we believe in delivering communities, not just homes and this deal with Great Places means we are not only meeting local housing needs but we are exceeding them. Breacla will be a place for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This partnership between Northstone and Great Places is the second to complete this year and reflects a shared commitment to placemaking and affordability, helping people access high quality homes in an area of growing demand.

Hazel Doolan, development programme manager at Great Places, added: “Working with Northstone has allowed us to secure a variety of much-needed affordable homes in a well-designed, desirable development.

"We’re particularly pleased with the additional shared ownership units which goes above and beyond planning requirements, and which not only showcases Northstone’s commitment but broadens the offer for local people.”

Northstone is an award-winning homebuilder with a strong track record in delivering sustainable, design-led and mix-tenure communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With growing developments across the north west and a pipeline of new sites in progress, Northstone is rapidly establishing itself as a new benchmark for quality and trust in UK homebuilding.

For more information on Northstone, visit https://northstone.co.uk