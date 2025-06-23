Lancaster University team invited to Parliament for cycling health event

A team of researchers and engagement professionals from Lancaster University contributed to a prestigious Parliamentary event focussing on active travel.

Dr Abby Morris, a lecturer in workplace health and wellbeing, PhD student Jordan Banks and Health Innovation Campus Innovation Community Manager, Stuart Powers, joined active travel influencers and inspirational cycling leaders to celebrate 10 years of Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival, a project aimed at getting more adults to try cycling.

The group heard from the Secretary of State for Transport, the Rt Hon Heidi Alexander, on her personal cycling journey and government investments in active travel, as well as the importance of creating appropriate infrastructure to increase people’s travel options.

Stuart said: “This was an important event for understanding the impact investing in cycling can have on people’s health.

“To have so many key stakeholders around active travel in one room meant being able to have impactful discussions which will hopefully lead to some exciting research for Lancaster University, which can have an impact on making people in our communities healthier.”

The group also heard from Cycling UK CEO Sarah Mitchell, discussing plans for the future. National Active Travel Commissioner and Olympic and World Champion Chris Boardman spoke on government policy around active travel and how this can have huge impact on the health of the population, while alleviating pressure on the NHS.

During the event the team also met Professor Ian Walker, from Swansea University, whose research on motonormativity and the psychology of transport choices had inspired Jordan’s PhD, ensuring a valuable connection was made for future research opportunities.

Jordan said: “It was a real privilege to be invited to a Parliamentary event so early in my career. My research, focusing on active commuting, aims to expand people’s transport choices to greener and healthier modes. Working with Cycling UK gives it a better chance of making a real-world difference - which is what I hope to achieve with this PhD.”

Abby added: “The event was a fantastic opportunity to engage with policymakers and showcase Jordan’s PhD research, supervised by myself and Dr Michelle Swainson.

“Joining this event ensured that this research is embedded within national conversations around active travel, workplace wellbeing and sustainability."

With Department for Transport figures showing active travel delivering a benefit to cost ratio of 4.3 to one, improving public health, lowering emissions, reducing congestion and enhancing the liveability of towns and cities, research is vitally important to help maximise the benefits moving forward.