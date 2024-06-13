Lancaster General Election Hustings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster Churches Together will be holding a General Election Hustings on Tuesday 18th June 2024. Members of the public are invited to meet their prospective parliamentary candidates, hear what they have to say and there will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

The Hustings will take place in St Thomas Church, Marton Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XX and all four party candidates will be speaking. These are Cat Smith (Labour), Jack Lennox (Green Party), Matthew Severn (Liberal Democrats), Peter Cartridge (Conservative).

Questions are invited from the audience but must be submitted in writing between 7.00 pm and 7.20 pm with the main event commencing at 7.30 pm.

