A self-taught artist from Lancaster has reached Fever Pitch after winning a top award.

Tom Middleton, who specialises in graphite pencil art, won the Into The Blue category at this year's Wildlife Artist of the Year awards with his piece called Fever Pitch.

It isn’t the first time Tom has enjoyed success at the awards run by the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF).

Previous years have seen a category win in 2020, high commendations in 2019, 2021 and 2022 – and in 2023 Tom was honoured to be asked to host the event.

Tom’s work is now in the homes of the rich and famous including the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Jason Momoa, Jason Fox, Christina Ochoa, Dougie Poynter, Clive Standen, Myles Kennedy, Louise Redknapp and Clare Balding.

Clare Balding's piece, The Great Encounter, is regularly featured in Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox.

All Tom’s works have also decorated the VIP tents at Glastonbury through Camp Kerala, as well as the VIP tents at Bear Grylls' Race for Rhino Survival and he’s had selected works exhibited at Chelsea Football Club.

Tom Middleton makes progress on his piece, Here's Johnny!

His work, Here's Johnny!, was featured in BBC's Discover Wildlife Magazine.

Tom’s next piece however promises to be something extra special.

“I have now started a life size Great White Shark piece which I don't believe has ever been displayed before in the public eye,” he said.

You can follow Tom’s journey with the Great White Shark @tommiddletonart on Instagram.

The DSWF is an effective and emphatic wildlife conservation charity operating across Africa and Asia to end wildlife crime and protect endangered species in their natural habitat.